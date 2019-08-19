This summer’s G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, prompted a temporary ceasefire in the U.S.-China trade war and an easing of restrictions on U.S. companies selling to the Huawei business behemoth in China. Although welcome, these outcomes didn’t really restore the stability that was a hallmark of the global trading system before the sharp rise in friction between the United States and China.
Nearly 60 years of history have shown that the best way for countries to avoid war is through economic integration. International organizations such as the World Trade Organization and the G20 make such integration easier, stabilizing trade and easing political tensions.
One of the Osaka meeting’s more encouraging results was that 24 signatories, including China, the European Union, Singapore and the United States, endorsed the Osaka Declaration. It’s a framework aimed at promoting the cross-border flow of data. The nations signing on acknowledged that the free flow of data across borders fosters innovation and productivity growth. By embracing a new set of principles on digital governance, these signatory countries and regions will help stabilize and stimulate digital trade.
This is welcome news.
Global trade plays a vitally important role in maintaining geopolitical stability, and digital trade is a part of that. But the goal needs to be keeping the digital economy open and accessible. All too often, policymakers view the digital economy as being largely about e-commerce. Yet it actually includes the equipment on which the network runs, the content traveling over the network, and the smartphones and other consumer devices that display this content. Decision-makers who limit their focus to e-commerce risk missing out on a significant chunk of high-value economic activity.
Policymakers should understand that countries generally prosper when the digital economy remains open.
The economic progress of the last 60 years was built on a stable, predictable, rules-based system of multilateral trade. The outcomes from Osaka hold out hope that the international trading system might be restored to its previous level of predictability, with grievances negotiated or litigated according to established rules and procedures.
One can only hope that reason and predictability will return soon to the global trading arena.