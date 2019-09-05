Mueller testimony was disgrace

“Unbelievable” doesn’t begin to describe it! The spectacle that unfolded on Capitol Hill before the House Judiciary Committee on July 24 was farcical. Former special counsel Bob Mueller punctured his own balloon. Poof! And quick as you can say, pop goes the weasel, the witch hunt depiction referencing his investigation was proven accurate.
Mumbling, stumbling and grumbling as the questions came and went, Mr. Mueller showed himself to be mostly unfamiliar with the report that bore his signature — uninhibitedly and unwittingly confirming logically derived suspicions that he hadn’t written it. Moreover, the esteemed FBI icon, whose honor and integrity was purportedly “beyond reproach,” hadn’t even read it!
No, you really can’t make this up (to stand on cliché)! It’s too unfathomable, too disgusting, too disappointing. Furthermore, for anyone who values integrity and competence over out-and-out chicanery (assuming morally bound humans are not extinct), it’s too political!
Worse than merely a miscarriage of justice, this boondoggle is representative of pure, unadulterated sinfulness surfacing from the bowels of brainless bureaucrats — both elected and unelected — whose disrespect for the rule of law, the president and the patriots who support him is patently perverse.
There’s really no way to sugarcoat it — to make it seem more acceptable or appealing. The whole thing was a disgrace from start to finish. To say that the stain will have a lingering effect impacting generations to come is an understatement. No amount of cleanser, no matter how vigorously or repeatedly applied, can scrub it away. It’s permanent.
So, here’s the question for the day. How does one go about excusing the blackest chapter (nothing by way of scandal compares, ever) in American history? Well, if you’re Democrats, you dismiss the Mueller fiasco like yesterday’s garbage. You spin like crazy, ignore the obvious and double down on stupidity. You carry on with a moronic impeachment charade. You remain robots. Nothing changes.
lf you’re the national mainstream media, you sob impulsively (but only for a minute or two) — livid that your oft-cited Mueller “bombshell” was a dud. Then your bias rekindles itself and left-wing propaganda takes over. You choose demagoguery over fact, opinion over substance, ideology over country. Again, nothing changes.
If you’re James Comey, Andrew McCabe, John Brennan, James Clapper, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Loretta Lynch, Bruce Ohr, et al, you inhabit the op-ed page ad nauseam, but it’s a ruse. You’re quaking in your boots, knowing that the next shoe is about to drop. You sense the boomerang coming. You cry yourself to sleep — if sleep ever comes! Jail looms!
But if you’re the president or any other proud American upon whom the monkeyshine was played, you know the entire witch hunt effort is inexcusable.
There’s no defense for it. It’s contemptible, fiendish, unpardonable. Hence, you agonize for your country — appalled at the unbridled hate directed at the person whom 65 million people voted for!