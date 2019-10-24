A recreational bond issue passed by Norfolk voters in 2010 continues to bear fruit nearly a decade later.
With the rainy weather this fall and snow surely to come sooner rather than later, Memorial Field at Veterans Park in Norfolk still looks pristine, thanks to the artificial playing surface and the work of the city parks crew in protecting the field.
The original artificial playing surface, installed before the 2011 football season, is still in place at the field. The field renovation was part of a recreational bond issue passed by Norfolk voters. The $16 million plan also included what turned out to be a new water park and upgrades to the lighting, football field and bleachers at Memorial Park, and improvements to the ball diamonds at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.
Pat Mrsny, the city’s park superintendent, and his crew deserve much of the credit for the football field looking as it does. And, according to Mrsny, that frees up around 120 labor hours that previously was spent on turf maintenance. No more fertilizing three or four times a year. No more herbicide applications or overseeding thinned areas. No need to mow the grass weekly. No need to maintain an irrigation system or paint lines on the grass field each week. And there is the savings on paint, fertilizer, herbicide and seed.
While the turf doesn’t require mowing or watering, the field does need occasional grooming to remove leaves, wood chips, sunflower seeds, bobby pins and removable cleats that come off the players’ shoes.
Those efforts mean the turf hasn’t had as much wear and tear as expected.
“The installers (Sprinturf) came by this summer and looked at it and were surprised at how well it is holding up,” Mrsny said. “They would have guessed it was three to four years old, although it is twice that. It is holding up well.”
So that’s a credit to city staff, coaches, athlete and fans in doing their parts to keeping the field looking almost like new.