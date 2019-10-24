City of Norfolk logo NDN

A recreational bond issue passed by Norfolk voters in 2010 continues to bear fruit nearly a decade later.

With the rainy weather this fall and snow surely to come sooner rather than later, Memorial Field at Veterans Park in Norfolk still looks pristine, thanks to the artificial playing surface and the work of the city parks crew in protecting the field.

The original artificial playing surface, installed before the 2011 football season, is still in place at the field. The field renovation was part of a recreational bond issue passed by Norfolk voters. The $16 million plan also included what turned out to be a new water park and upgrades to the lighting, football field and bleachers at Memorial Park, and improvements to the ball diamonds at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.

Pat Mrsny, the city’s park superintendent, and his crew deserve much of the credit for the football field looking as it does. And, according to Mrsny, that frees up around 120 labor hours that previously was spent on turf maintenance. No more fertilizing three or four times a year. No more herbicide applications or overseeding thinned areas. No need to mow the grass weekly. No need to maintain an irrigation system or paint lines on the grass field each week. And there is the savings on paint, fertilizer, herbicide and seed.

While the turf doesn’t require mowing or watering, the field does need occasional grooming to remove leaves, wood chips, sunflower seeds, bobby pins and removable cleats that come off the players’ shoes.

Those efforts mean the turf hasn’t had as much wear and tear as expected.

“The installers (Sprinturf) came by this summer and looked at it and were surprised at how well it is holding up,” Mrsny said. “They would have guessed it was three to four years old, although it is twice that. It is holding up well.”

So that’s a credit to city staff, coaches, athlete and fans in doing their parts to keeping the field looking almost like new.

Tags

In other news

All hate is wrong — Lois Keck

CROFTON — In the Thursday, Oct. 3, edition of the Daily News, there was an article, “Kindness Prevails,” referencing Dr. Ferial Pearson and her presentation of her “Secret Kindness Agents.” In it, she impresses concerns about “hate crimes” against Muslims. How about “hate crimes” against Chr…

Innovative leaders list laughable

Innovative leaders list laughable

When you think of the word “creativity,” do you associate it primarily with women or with men? Do you shout out “Sistine Chapel” or “quilts?”

Trump still not as bad as Democrats

Trump still not as bad as Democrats

President Donald Trump, surrounded by political enemies constructing an underhanded, dishonest impeachment, pretty much told the nation that he did not belong in the White House when he decided to yank our troops out of Syria.

Fighting to end breast cancer — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer

There’s a beautiful story that was recently published in the Omaha World-Herald. I think it captures the magnitude of why we come together during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor those who have lost their lives to this terrible disease and celebrate the courageous survivors.

Impeachment heroes have common bond

Impeachment heroes have common bond

Surely I’m not alone in noticing that most of the people fueling Donald Trump’s impending impeachment are women. This strikes me as significant.