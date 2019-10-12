NORFOLK — A little boy playing and too soon ran away. Left an old man standing with cane and a grave.
Why did you leave me the old man wants to know, “To chase after rainbows and bask in the glow.”
I saw you walking in the willows and reeds. I tried to keep up but I fell in the weeds.
You ran through the meadow with honeybees and larks, I hear the old whispers that come in the dark.
You rush through cool water that roams at your feet, I rest near the river to hear the stones speak.
You watch bands of clouds paint scenes in the sky, I try to look up with tired old eyes.
You stand in the hills to hear the wind sing, I remember the hilltop so deep in my dreams.
You ride your pony out there in the pines. I sit on the porch with the roses and vines.
The old man grows silent and sleeps in his chair, Little boy lies with him, walked his last trail.
A field of gray stones the old man now lies, The old barn and windmill gave out a deep sigh.
* * *
James 4:14: You know not what will be tomorrow. For what is your life? It is but a vapor that appears for a little time, and vanish away.
NIVAN HORNIK