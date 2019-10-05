NORFOLK — “Almost” is a sad word in any man’s dictionary. “Almost,” it runs herd with nearly, next time, if only and just about.

I think it’s fair to say everyone can relate to “almost” in their lives. Having said that, Norfolk’s mayor and city council are facing a decision to restrict parking throughout our community. It’s a decision that has been ignored and kicked under the bus for many years.

If you believe as I do that Norfolk is a progressive city and this action will help beautify our neighborhoods and improve overall landscape in a positive way, please join me in telling your elected officials next time has to be “This Time.”

JIM MILLER

(former Norfolk mayor)

Tags

In other news

Well, ‘almost’ — Jim Miller

NORFOLK — “Almost” is a sad word in any man’s dictionary. “Almost,” it runs herd with nearly, next time, if only and just about.

Hope and healing — U.S. Senator Deb Fischer

Mental illness is a disease similar to any other. It’s not something you can will your way into healing or simply wait for it to pass. For many, their disease ebbs and flows, and often strikes when they might least expect. For others, it remains an ever-present, unhealed wound.

Good versus evil — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — The Bible records a tale of two cities, Babylon and Jerusalem. One will be destroyed forever. The other will be created anew as the new Jerusalem, which will come down from heaven after the 1,000-year reign of the Messiah, providing the dwelling place for the Father, for Christ, an…

Thanks expressed — Carolyn Lingenfelter

NORFOLK — Karl Stefan Field celebrated 75 years recently. Different individuals pointed out the importance of the airports purpose during World War II, the importance of a individual person Karl Stefan, and also the importance of this facility to the City of Norfolk not only 75 years ago but…

Remember God — Bill Ryan

OSMOND — Three older sisters and three younger brothers and I was in the middle. The variety of emotions and angst from both of these two extremely different mindsets bore heavily on me. I often had to navigate turbulent waters when dissension appeared in the ranks.

Playground follow-up — Michael Hazelton

MADISON — In response to a story published in the paper on Monday, Sept. 23: First, let me say that the mother, Racquel Villa, has every right to be upset and angry about what happened to her son on the playground at Madison elementary school on Sept. 12.