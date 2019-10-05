Well, ‘almost’ — Jim Miller

NORFOLK — “Almost” is a sad word in any man’s dictionary. “Almost,” it runs herd with nearly, next time, if only and just about.
I think it’s fair to say everyone can relate to “almost” in their lives. Having said that, Norfolk’s mayor and city council are facing a decision to restrict parking throughout our community. It’s a decision that has been ignored and kicked under the bus for many years.
If you believe as I do that Norfolk is a progressive city and this action will help beautify our neighborhoods and improve overall landscape in a positive way, please join me in telling your elected officials next time has to be “This Time.”
JIM MILLER
(former Norfolk mayor)