Thoughts on trinity — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — There is irrefutable biblical proof that this plural noun (Glohim) is to be conveying, not the sense of a dual or triune God, but of a “God family” with more than one member. Glohim, indicating plurality. Simply because Glohim is a divine family of beings, which many divine son and daughters will be added (2 Corinthians 6:18).
The trinity is nowhere taught in the Bible. God is not a closed trinity. God meant what He said “let us make man in our image.”
Love impels the Father and Son to share with us their eternal glory as full sons of the family of God. Making us after their kind in perfect holiness and righteousness.
First we must be overcomers of this world. Accept Jesus Christ as our personal Lord and Savior and walk one with Him in truth.
ELSIE LIEWER