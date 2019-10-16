NORFOLK — There is irrefutable biblical proof that this plural noun (Glohim) is to be conveying, not the sense of a dual or triune God, but of a “God family” with more than one member. Glohim, indicating plurality. Simply because Glohim is a divine family of beings, which many divine son and daughters will be added (2 Corinthians 6:18).

The trinity is nowhere taught in the Bible. God is not a closed trinity. God meant what He said “let us make man in our image.”

Love impels the Father and Son to share with us their eternal glory as full sons of the family of God. Making us after their kind in perfect holiness and righteousness.

First we must be overcomers of this world. Accept Jesus Christ as our personal Lord and Savior and walk one with Him in truth.

ELSIE LIEWER

Tags

In other news

Thoughts on trinity — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — There is irrefutable biblical proof that this plural noun (Glohim) is to be conveying, not the sense of a dual or triune God, but of a “God family” with more than one member. Glohim, indicating plurality. Simply because Glohim is a divine family of beings, which many divine son and…

More research urged — Cathie Genung

HASTINGS — I believe it’s ironic that a reader would have to urge a newspaper to conduct more research; however, in regards to your eminent domain editorial and the former KXL Pipeline (now TC Energy) your research is lacking. In fact, your editorial sounds like a Trans Canada ad.

Answering the call — Gov. Pete Ricketts

Perhaps the greatest honor I have as Governor is to serve as commander-in-chief of our Nebraska National Guard. For nearly 165 years—since before Nebraska gained statehood—many of our fellow citizens have answered the call to serve when our state and nation have needed them the most. In 2019…

Making a difference — Nancy Bingham-Hartnett

COLERIDGE — I am writing to acknowledge an organization that has provided me with life-changing volunteer opportunities these past three years. That organization is the nonprofit prison re-entry program, RISE (formerly Defy Ventures Nebraska).

Bicycle vs. vehicle — Jo Ann Hrabak

NORFOLK — On Thursday, Oct. 4, at about 5:15 p.m. on South 14th Street, as my great-grandson approached the street to cross, a vehicle struck his front bicycle tire, causing him to fall off, sliding enough to cause a very bad skin scrape on his left hip and also scraping his left elbow. His …

Election should decide — Dolores Woodruff

NORFOLK — It saddens me to watch our politicians worry about the warming of the world. Remember Al Gore? And we’re still all here. Why don’t we just let God be God — He’s ultimately in charge anyway. It’s such a simple life if you just turn your life over to God and let him take care of the …

Impeachment backfire? — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — Our “Never Trump” U.S. senator just can’t help himself in his latest criticism of President Trump. After he read a copy of the phone transcript between the Trump and Zelenskiy, he proclaimed there was “terrible stuff” in that document. But the rest of our federal delegation didn’t …