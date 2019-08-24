Think bigger — Jim Vokal

OMAHA — From listening to senators at our property tax town halls in North Platte and Norfolk, more members of the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee have come to the correct conclusion that raising tax rates won’t get Nebraska the real property tax reform it needs.
As the Tax Foundation showed earlier this year, raising sales tax rates would have worsened Nebraska’s overall tax climate, while still not reducing our property tax burden very much.
Still, the state does need to find a new, significant way to pay for government if it wants to make a big dent in local property taxes.
Of course, a lot of people suggest we should legalize and tax all kinds of vices or make big cuts in government spending.
But when Nebraskans pay about $4 billion in property taxes annually, neither of those things are going to get us very far on their own.
That’s why, with a possible property tax ballot initiative staring us down, now is the time for the Legislature to make a difficult but decisive choice about Nebraska’s many sales tax exemptions.
The only feasible way to make a major cut to property taxes without raising tax rates or cutting core government services is to eliminate every possible sales tax exemption on consumer goods and services.
Yes, we have to at least talk about ending sales tax exemptions even for third rails like groceries and gasoline.
If most people decide property taxes in Nebraska aren’t bad enough to justify these changes, so be it. But we can’t dramatically change the direction of property taxes without changing the status quo, where only one in three consumer sales in Nebraska are taxed at all.
After all, the sales tax was originally created to replace the state property tax.
An increasing number of states are ending sales tax exemptions to pave the way for tax reform (North Carolina, Kentucky, Iowa), while several more states already forgo major exemptions and use those funds to lower tax rates or levy fewer taxes (South Dakota, Washington, Tennessee).
Certainly, nobody really wants to pay sales tax on a bag of groceries or a tank of gas, let alone a haircut or an Uber ride.
But with the country’s seventh-highest property taxes, Nebraskans are already seeing the money they might spend on these purchases pre-emptively taxed away.
And reforming the sales tax should not just be for the sake of cutting property taxes alone.
If people are wincing at the idea of paying sales tax, that probably means the tax rate is too high. Yet the more purchases we exempt from sales tax, the higher the tax rate has to be to collect the same amount.
Finally, there’s an even bigger reason to get comfortable with the idea of major sales tax reform in Nebraska. By 2021, it may no longer be a mere policy option, but a necessity.
If the property tax ballot initiative is approved and the state is constitutionally obligated to rebate 35% of real property taxes every year, then eliminating virtually all consumer sales tax exemptions may be the only practical way for the state to balance its budget and pay its bills.
The ballot initiative is also a beneficiary if next year’s legislative action is deemed insufficiently ambitious. Senators can’t beat a plan with no plan.
There is also plenty of evidence from other states and countries that a broader consumption tax has a lot of merit as a policy, whether your leanings are conservative, progressive, or moderate.
Yes, there will be a lot of opposition to thinking big about eliminating sales tax exemptions. But the Revenue Committee has already shown it’s up for the fight.
Thanks for reading.
JIM VOKAL