Shut down puppy mills — Susan Huwaldt

NELIGH — According to The Horrible Hundred 2018, easily accessed on the internet, Missouri has the largest number of puppy mills in the report for the sixth year in a row (23), followed by Ohio (13), Iowa (10), Pennsylvania (9), Kansas and Wisconsin (8), and Nebraska and New York (6). Approximately one-third of the breeders and dealers in this report are “repeat offenders” — a few of the dealers have appeared in all five of prior Horrible Hundred reports, yet are still in business in 2018.
Over the 12-month period since The Horrible Hundred 2017 was published, USDA inspectors have continued to find conditions just as horrific as those in prior reports, including dogs with open wounds, emaciated dogs with spines and ribs showing, dogs with moldy food, dirty water and filthy cages. And yet, the USDA has virtually stopped revoking problematic dog breeder licenses. The USDA has failed these animals.
In 2016, the USDA revoked the licenses of at least nine dog breeders who had repeatedly harmed the animals in their care. The USDA removed most of its public records on puppy mills from its website on Feb. 3, 2017, so there is no access to the inspection records or enforcement records.
The USDA has made a proposal to allow third-party groups to inspect puppy mills and other types of animal dealers. Seriously? That would allow industry groups that have a financial stake in perpetuating puppy mills to be part of the inspection process, effectively putting the fox in charge of the henhouse.
In April 2018, the USDA sent a letter to licensees that it was considering announcing some inspections in advance. How convenient for the puppy mill operators. A few states have made strides in shutting down puppy mills. Three puppy mills in Pennsylvania have had their licenses revoked or have closed down. One breeder in Nebraska and one in lowa has been shut down.
These few puppy mills are just the tip of the iceberg! The owners of Garden Spot Puppy Haven, Pennsylvania, are facing animal cruelty charges for hanging two of their dogs at their kennel because they didn’t have time to take the dogs to the veterinarian. Their kennel has been shut down. There will be no end to puppy mills until laws are stronger, until swift enforcement becomes the rule instead of the exception and until the public refuses to buy puppies from pet stores or online sites.
Adopt your next pet from a shelter or rescue.
SUSAN HUWALDT