MEADOW GROVE — I just read that “keeping up with the Joneses” is called the reality of college football.

I love college football. I love the Huskers in all sporting events. I love the fact that college football is popular and generates a lot of money. I love it that NU is expanding athletic facilities in Lincoln and I love it that Husker sports benefit academics too.

I would really love to see us “run with the best” in the sciences and education of teachers. After all, who, after parents, is responsible for the development of coaches and athletes? Teachers, of course.

I hope we remember to “keep up with the Joneses” in those academic programs too!

Go Big Red!

JEAN WARRICK

