More research urged — Cathie Genung

HASTINGS — I believe it’s ironic that a reader would have to urge a newspaper to conduct more research; however, in regards to your eminent domain editorial and the former KXL Pipeline (now TC Energy) your research is lacking. In fact, your editorial sounds like a Trans Canada ad.
1. The pipeline is not in the national interest. Even when tar sands is refined, it will be too dirty for use in the United States. It will be sent to a refinery on the Gulf coast owned by Saudi Arabia for export on the world market.
2. It is certainly more than just a swath of land in otherwise productive acres. In some cases, it takes years for the reclamation to be complete and the acres to return to normal.
3. A pipeline lowers the value of the farmer or rancher’s land.
4. I suspect that had the South Dakota landowners known then what they know now, they would not have so willingly signed with Trans Canada.
5. The landowner has all of the risks and none of the reward.
Again, your editorial is misleading and a foreign tar sands pipeline is not in the nation’s best interest.
CATHIE GENUNG