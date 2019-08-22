Missed the point — Warren L. Reimer

NORFOLK — I understand that an editorial is an opinion piece. I would just appreciate that your opinion is based on facts, or at least all of the facts. The editorial Aug. 15 misses one big point. Puerto Rico is not awash with federal recovery funds and expenditures.
While Congress, in a bipartisan way, did allocate $42 billion to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria to help with the devastation and the suffering U.S. citizens of Puerto Rico, as of today only a little over $13 billion (around 32%) has been spent (outlayed). An additional $7 billion (which would commit and spend about 48.8% of the total allocated) has been obligated thru binding contracts to be spent for the recovery.
Nearly two years after the disaster, the Trump Administration has not gotten all of the help to Puerto Rico that Congress authorized and is needed badly in this U.S. possession.
These facts and figures can be found on the FEMA website at https://recovery.fema.gov/state-profiles. This failure to take the action authorized by Congress is why the cries for help are being loudly and clearly heard from the suffering U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico.
That same website also shows that Florida, a state the president desperately needs for any hope of re-election, has already had outlays of over 50% of the funds allocated for its recovery and a nearly 27% of additional of the allocated funds are currently obligated to help the Florida voters in their recovery from the same hurricane.
Getting 77% of the allocated funds spent and committed to be spent in Florida is likely a direct result of the political interests in the Trump Administration to provide better results where the votes will be counted in 2020. It certainly does not treat all U.S. citizens the same, though.
Thank you.
Warren L. Reimer