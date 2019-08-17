NORFOLK — His wisdom is sublime.
His heart is profoundly kind. God never is before His time and never is behind.
We don’t know all the reasons, but we recognize the same is true for us. Sometimes the Lord doesn’t seem to show up as quickly as we’d like. Yet our time is in His hands and He is always perfectly on time. Perhaps the apparent delays are His way of developing our faith, patience, perseverance and endurance.
I will rest in the knowledge the eternal clock is safely in God’s hands and will wait patiently for Him.
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior.
ELSIE LIEWER