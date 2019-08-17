Likes the new law on budgets

NORFOLK — I suspect some elected officials will disagree with me, but I like the new law passed by state senators that requires a second public hearing in certain situations dealing with budgets.

It’s always frustrating when elected officials say they’re holding the line or reducing the property tax levy, but our bills still go up because of valuation increases. That doesn’t seem entirely forthright. So if a second hearing can help the public better understand the situation, that’s a good thing.

NORBERT THOMPSON

