CLARKSON — Thanks to the Daily News for printing the article about the Huwaldts’ love for dogs.
It seems to me that anyone who dumps unwanted animals out in the country needs to reflect about the idea that if they were that animal, how would they feel if someone did that to them?
To be sure, people who do this need to put in a lot of effort in learning about love, caring empathy and how to obtain a warm heart.
Dogs have an unconditional love for their owners. It shows when they put their ears back, like the photo in the Daily News. This is a dog’s smile.
Then their eyes look into your soul and, lastly, they start to vigorously wag their tail. They can’t help it because their tale is connected to their heart.
VLASTA ZRUST