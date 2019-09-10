Keep memories alive — Twila Reeker

PIERCE — Growing up on the farm, our family lived one mile north and ¾ mile east of Wee Town. I enjoyed the write up and pictures in the Norfolk Daily News, and have so many fond memories.
My dad, Clarence Schomberg, was a regular customer every night of the week, so that’s when he became mayor of Wee Town. One night a week he would bring my sister and I a candy bar and pop, and if he forgot it he would have to go back.
When Mom and Dad went to Norfolk and knew they wouldn’t get back to pick us up, we would walk to Wee Town and wait for them. We thought that was so cool. Years later, I never thought a family member would own it.
I hope that when it sells, the people will make sure they do great things with it to keep the memories going.
Twila (Schomberg) Reeker