Sometimes the Nebraska-western Iowa relationship can be a bit confusing.

More than a few out-of-towners fly into Eppley Airfield — a part of Omaha — and then scratch their heads in puzzlement when they find themselves driving (briefly) through Iowa in order to reach downtown Omaha.

And then there’s the Interstate 680 confusion. Essentially, “there are two 680s, 10 miles apart,” says Scott Suhr, a spokesman for the Iowa Department of Transportation.

He’s talking about the Nebraska-based I-680 that hugs Omaha, including a three-mile stretch in Iowa connecting the Mormon Bridge with I-29. But 10 miles north on I-29, just south of Missouri Valley, Iowa, I-680 reappears in a 10-mile stretch connecting I-29 and I-80.

Iowa transportation authorities are commendably offering help on the 680 conundrum. That easternmost 10-mile stretch will get a new name: Interstate 880.

It’s a welcome dose of clarity for travelers.

Omaha World Herald

