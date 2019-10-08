Impeachment backfire? — Louis Pofahl

NORFOLK — Our “Never Trump” U.S. senator just can’t help himself in his latest criticism of President Trump. After he read a copy of the phone transcript between the Trump and Zelenskiy, he proclaimed there was “terrible stuff” in that document. But the rest of our federal delegation didn’t seem to find any of the “stuff” in that document to be that alarming let alone “terrible.” To be fair to our “Never Trump” senator, he warned everyone to get more details and for Republicans not to “rush to circle the wagons” or for the Democrats not to “impeach the president before they have the facts.”
The “Never Trump” senator added, “I think there’s a lot of people, right and left, running around like headless chickens. And I don’t think that serves the long-term public interest.” One thing that also doesn’t serve the public interest is when a Nebraska U.S. senator has a chance to read the transcript before being released to the public and anointing himself to declare there is “Terrible Stuff” in the document.
Since the senator is so very concerned about the president, does he share the same very serious concern when the previous administration was calling on foreign governments to find dirt on then candidate Donald Trump. The Politico, Jan. 11, 2017, article by Kenneth Vogel and David Stern, “Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trumps by publicity questioning his fitness for office….They also disseminated documents implicating a top Trump aide in corruption and suggested they were investigating the matter, only to break away after the election. And they helped allies research damaging information on Trump and his advisers, a Politico investigation founded.”
So the Ukrainians just out of the blue decided to help Hillary and with no help from anyone in her campaign decided that Donald Trump was unfit. I’m still looking for the senator’s comments about how “terrible” this is and this needs to be thoroughly investigated.
The senator just has trouble with the president wanting to get to the bottom of the Russia collusion probe and needing those countries that have some involvement to answer questions.
This is the same senator who said he wouldn’t endorse the president’s re-election because he said he would not take a “loyalty pledge” to the president. Something the rest of the Nebraska federal delegation had no idea what he was talking about because when they endorsed the president’s re-election they never heard of any “loyalty pledge.”
Well, I am circling my wagon around the president and even sending him more money to support his re-election. I’m also sending a check to Matt Innis the senator’s Republican opponent in the 2020 election.
LOUIS W. POFAHL