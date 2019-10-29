Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide initiative built on the vision of former University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds and Gov. Pete Ricketts, has set some lofty goals.
It’s led by a 21-member steering committee, but the project has involved close to 350 people, all with the ultimate goal of building economic growth in Nebraska for decades to come.
Getting down to specifics, it has the goal of creating 25,000 jobs and adding $15,000 to the annual income of every Nebraskan by 2030. To do that, it seeks to bring 43,000 new 18- to 34-year-old residents to the state and secure additional annual investment in research and development of $200 million.
The steering committee has developed 15 initiatives to accomplish on the way to reaching these goals. They are specific steps to power the state’s economy with 18- to 34-year-olds, reimagine and connect the state with vibrant rural communities and metropolitan areas, build a simpler, more efficient and effective government, and grow the state’s most promising industry sectors.
When former Sen. Jim Smith spoke to the Noon Rotary Club recently about Blueprint Nebraska, he emphasized the focus on bringing more young adults into the state.
“For those that have made those bad choices and have left our state — maybe gone to college somewhere else — we need to give them every reason under the sun as to why they should return here,” said Smith, who is the Blueprint Nebraska executive director. “For those folks who haven’t had a chance to experience the good life of Nebraska, we need to build a case for them as well.”
Blueprint Nebraska doesn’t believe the state’s best days “are behind us,” he said.
It’s heartening that he emphasized that improving broadband coverage is a foundational point. We in rural Nebraska have recognized that internet connectivity is the key to returning growth to our state’s smaller communities.
For decades, the Omaha-Lincoln area, and to a lesser extent Grand Island, have been growing while the rest of the state’s population and business community have been dwindling. Blueprint Nebraska is seeking to take concrete steps to change that with a focus on economic growth throughout the state.
Public transit, recreation, entertainment, small business, agriculture and technology are all part of improving the quality of life in our state and returning the entire state to a growth mode.
This initiative’s goals can’t be achieved overnight and they will require investment from our state’s businesses, government and public and private institutions. But we in Nebraska who have seen the value in raising our families in this state understand that they are important and they are achievable.
Grand island Independent