High expectations for state — Jim Vokal

OMAHA — On the first week of Husker football, the context of that question would seem to be all about the performance of the Scott Frost program. But it works just as well for our state.
Nebraskans are also struggling with whether we can begin to turn the corner in this fast-approaching legislative session.
After all, the glory days of ag that carried Nebraska through the Great Recession are long over. And for the moment, the rest of the country is doing pretty well economically.
Attributes that would have made Nebraska noteworthy ten years ago aren’t so uncommon now.
Sure, we still have low unemployment, but so does everyone else. Now our rate is seen more as a sign of a workforce shortage rather than a healthy economy.
We still have a low cost of living compared to many major metros, but our edge for affordable housing isn’t what it once was. Nebraska housing prices have increased at the sixth-fastest rate in the country.
And while other states take action on making their tax climates more attractive to economic growth, too many in Nebraska still believe we can do no wrong.
This year even Texas, which already has no personal income tax, passed a major property tax reform plan without raising taxes.
Meanwhile, despite spending hundreds of millions on subsidies for property taxes every year, Nebraska’s property tax burden continues to rise.
As it is, if you buy a house in Nebraska, you are signing up to easily pay twice or three times as much in property taxes as you would if you bought a similarly-priced house in many other great states.
And that’s not even mentioning the difference for ag producers.
Sure, property taxes increase pretty much anywhere over time, but many other states have harder caps on how much taxes can truly rise. These stronger state caps on levies or valuations are essential for state leaders to support if they really want to get to the root of increasing local spending.
Without them, we’ll never see a real cut in property taxes.
And with a tight housing market and a rapidly urbanizing state, who knows how much higher the taxes in Nebraska will go in the years ahead?
There is a very serious long-term danger if our policymakers or the public continue with the inaction and lack of urgency for property tax reform. Rising property taxes could undo the very concept of the Good Life.
I know we need more people in the workforce, but do we want to be known as a state where you have to take a second job because your property tax bill keeps eating up your family budget?
Do we want the people who live here to feel like they can’t get ahead and enjoy what this state offers, or feel afraid that their taxes will rise faster than their paycheck?
That is the future that could be — if we do nothing.
Just as the Huskers are gearing up for the best season in a long time, September and October will be major months at the Platte Institute as we announce our own property tax reform blitz into the decisive 2020 legislative session.
Stay tuned and thanks for reading,
JIM VOKAL