Good versus evil — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — The Bible records a tale of two cities, Babylon and Jerusalem. One will be destroyed forever. The other will be created anew as the new Jerusalem, which will come down from heaven after the 1,000-year reign of the Messiah, providing the dwelling place for the Father, for Christ, and for the first fruits for all eternity (Revelation 21).
Where does your citizenship, your loyalty and allegiance, reside — in Babylon below or in Jerusalem above? Your future depends upon your answer! Seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near (Isaiah 55:6).
Christ offers protection to those who are truly, zealously walking with him and doing his work. He also offers an entrance into his glorious kingdom and an inheritance that will last forever! (Luke 21:36, Revelation 3:10).
Repent and accept Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior.
ELSIE LIEWER