‘Freedom Riders’ questioned — Fred Snowardt

O’NEILL — In a recent publication of the Norfolk Daily News, I read where the “Freedom Riders” recognized a veteran in Lindsay. I may stand corrected; however I don’t recall a Freedom Riders group in Norfolk.
I have ridden with the Patriot Guard Riders (PGR) and the American Legion Riders (ALR), however, never with the Freedom Riders. Also, I have witnessed this misprint previously. I believe the story should have read “The American Legion Riders from Norfolk.” The Freedom Riders were civil rights activists who rode interstate buses into the segregated southern United States in the early 1960s. I will clarify though that there are a couple of motorcycle groups in the U.S. who go by the Freedom Riders name. However, they are single chapter groups in different states.
Lastly, why is it that the Norfolk Daily News is following a pattern similar to last year in not always printing the games the Nebraska Girls Volleyball team will play on television? I have had to call the Daily News to ask about this previously.
FRED SNOWARDT
***
Editor’s note: The Daily News publishes the list of TV sports as they are available. Sometimes schedule changes or additions occur after going to press.