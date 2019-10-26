Forty acres and a mule — Bill Ryan

OSMOND — Pouring my second cup of coffee, the fog of sleep has almost lifted. Preparing the sausage and eggs takes me little time; I like to refer to it as “fueling the machine.”
There are many chores on today’s agenda and I’m looking forward to them. As a result of my efforts, something is going to either look better or function better when I finish. It also equates to a personal test of the mind and the muscles and my stamina; “can I do this and do it well?” It’s satisfying. When the day is done, knowing that I’ve truly earned the cold beverage, hot meal and loving touch of my wife makes everything worthwhile. I thank my Creator for the opportunities and the blessings he has given me this day. I am very happy.
After bathing and refreshing my cold beverage, I would like to read for a while. However, being a news/current event junkie, enjoying some good literature is not possible before finding out what is happening in the world. This is when my euphoria begins to diminish.
I knew it even before the “idiot box” was turned on. It comes at you rapid fire, sensationalized and with an “Alert” or “Breaking” teaser, adding to the suspense. But most of us are desensitized by now and rarely pay any closer attention to the hype.
Just give us today’s quota of hate of let us be. Another round of name calling or salacious accusation aimed at besmirching an opponent. Why do I even bother? It doesn’t elevate my intellect or improve my life in any form whatsoever. I dream of cashing it all in and escaping to a parallel universe where time stood still a century ago.
The greatest joys in life are experienced on a daily basis if you allow them to be. A great day is filled with wholesome work, ample nutrition and a loving smile from your companion. Say your prayers, go to sleep, wake up and repeat. Would that be so bad?
It might be for some folks perhaps, but I could handle that — no problem. This planet we’re all riding on — it’s only temporary. There is a much larger picture we should be focusing more keenly on, not the muck and mire we currently do. I know the stories about how difficult life was 100 years ago, some of it was not all that pleasant. Some of it was. Compared to the stresses we as a society have placed on ourselves or have accepted from outside influences, 40 acres and a mule doesn’t sound too bad.
BILL RYAN