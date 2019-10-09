Election should decide — Dolores Woodruff

NORFOLK — It saddens me to watch our politicians worry about the warming of the world. Remember Al Gore? And we’re still all here. Why don’t we just let God be God — He’s ultimately in charge anyway. It’s such a simple life if you just turn your life over to God and let him take care of the climate. He created the world and all in it, so I’m confident he can take care of the climate also.

I remember in 1970, the powers that be predicted we’d all freeze to death in an ice age — that didn’t happen.

Instead of giving people more money, let’s teach them to live on what they make.

I get a little weary of hearing “separation of church and state.” It’s not in our Constitution. In fact, if my history is correct, Thomas Jefferson said this at some Baptist convention.

There have been some presidents I have liked better than others, but they were voted in — so just vote them out. We have an election coming soon. We are wasting money we don’t have to try to impeach our president.

We need the electoral college because it assures us every vote is counted.

DOLORES WOODRUFF

