Dogs were soldiers, too — Susan Huwaldt

NELIGH — In Vietnam, American forces used dogs for everything, from base security to detecting ambushes to hunting down fleeing enemy units. Most were German shepherds, mixes of shepherd types and Labrador retrievers.
Once in Vietnam, these dogs were the gold standard. Search-and-destroy missions used a handler and his scout dog to walk point, out in the jungle, able to raise an alarm about an ambush long before most of the unit was in danger. The dog’s handler could determine the distance to the danger, usually by the degree of his dog’s state of “alert.” Then, instead of walking into the Vietcong trap, he could call in fire or air support to obliterate the enemy position.
There were also mine and booby trap dogs. They protected soldiers on patrol from the many and diverse devices set to kill and maim. The Vietcong attached monofilament lines that were practically invisible to the human eye to grenades and other explosive devices that detonated when “tripped.” A trained dog could detect the trap and it would be neutralized.
Combat tracker teams consisted of five soldiers and dogs. They chased down the Vietcong and the North Vietnamese Army forces after a fire fight when they would attempt to disappear back into the jungle.
Throughout the course of the war, 4,000 dogs served in Vietnam and Thailand. It is well known that the enemy put a bounty on both the handlers and their dogs. Approximately 350 dogs were killed in action, many more were wounded and 263 handlers were killed.
When our politicians decided to exit Vietnam, the military classified the dogs as “equipment.” Most of the dogs remaining in Vietnam during the last years of the war were euthanized by the U.S. military or abandoned. Some were given to the South Vietnamese Army who didn’t want them and couldn’t handle them. These dogs gave everything they had for their country, only to be left behind to perish. Despite pleas from dog handlers who wanted to take their dogs home with them — even willing to pay for the dog’s flight home themselves — the military would not permit it.
It has been said that without the military dogs, there would be 10,000 additional names on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall.
