Disappointed in paper — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — A while back, the Daily News printed a six-part story about one man’s dream for a national park in Nebraska. I would like to share with the readers about the dreams of hundreds of people in the same area.

These people are among ranchers and farmers whose families have owned this land for many years, some over a hundred years. These people want to continue to work and live here and eventually pass the land down to family members.

The man said there are people who share his dream. Yes, anyone who knows of him knows he is in lock-step with hard core environmentalists who have been drooling over this area for years. The reason this land is so pristine is because of the people who have owned this land since it was first settled, they are taking care of it like no one else could.

One person mentioned that the National Park Service can’t take care of the parks we have, which is easily documented. It is insane to believe that anytime soon the U.S. Government would spend money to create a national park in Nebraska. If they want to spend money here, let them give more help to the people who were decimated by storms and bad weather since March of this year, fortunately the Niobrara was spared from serious damage.

In the one segment (last one, by the way), opposition was mentioned. One person was a outfitter, nothing from the ranchers or farmers to tell their opinions. And then they also told the opinion of one state senator, who by the way, does not represent the area of the man who wants to see a national park. Disappointed to see such a biased series of stories in the Norfolk Daily News.

BETTY PALMER

