Bicycle vs. vehicle — Jo Ann Hrabak

NORFOLK — On Thursday, Oct. 4, at about 5:15 p.m. on South 14th Street, as my great-grandson approached the street to cross, a vehicle struck his front bicycle tire, causing him to fall off, sliding enough to cause a very bad skin scrape on his left hip and also scraping his left elbow. His glasses flew off. The lady stopped and asked if he was OK. He got up and, being more scared of what had happened, he said yes.

Another lady also stopped. Seeing that his front tire was somewhat bent, she straightened it for him. They left and that is when he saw that a car had run over his glasses. What disturbs me is that the one who hit him didn’t even think to follow him the rest of the way home to see if he was really OK. Needless to say, the glasses were broken beyond repair. He needs them at all times.

The 14th, 15th and 18th streets from Pasewalk Avenue to Norfolk Avenue are very heavily traveled. This is all residential areas and people drive way too fast. Some yield or stop signs are needed on more of these streets to control the speed.

JO ANN HRABAK

