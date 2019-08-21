NORFOLK — Hats off to a treasure in our community.
I suspect because I call the Norfolk Daily News a treasure since I worked in the advertising department some years ago I am bias. However, I also worked in two radio stations — one in Norfolk and one in Columbus, along with owning a FM-AM radio station in Ontario, Oregon. I trust this will give me a small measure of qualifications for my opinion.
The sole purpose of this letter is to add my voice in recognizing how fortunate we are to have the commitment of the Huse family to continue to provide the eyes, ears and voice of Norfolk and Northeast and North Central Nebraska. With today’s unsettled world it continues to stand as one of the greatest beacons of liberty.
Congratulation and best wishes.
Jim Miller