NORFOLK — Hats off to a treasure in our community.

I suspect because I call the Norfolk Daily News a treasure since I worked in the advertising department some years ago I am bias. However, I also worked in two radio stations — one in Norfolk and one in Columbus, along with owning a FM-AM radio station in Ontario, Oregon. I trust this will give me a small measure of qualifications for my opinion.

The sole purpose of this letter is to add my voice in recognizing how fortunate we are to have the commitment of the Huse family to continue to provide the eyes, ears and voice of Norfolk and Northeast and North Central Nebraska. With today’s unsettled world it continues to stand as one of the greatest beacons of liberty.

Congratulation and best wishes.

Jim Miller

Dogs were soldiers, too — Susan Huwaldt

NELIGH — In Vietnam, American forces used dogs for everything, from base security to detecting ambushes to hunting down fleeing enemy units. Most were German shepherds, mixes of shepherd types and Labrador retrievers.

Worthwhile inconvenience — George Hayes

NORFOLK — The closing of Norfolk Avenue for the construction of the skywalk at Faith Regional is a real inconvenience, but I think it will be worth it once finished.

A budget crisis

We have a spending problem, not a revenue problem. Last year, federal revenue was at a near record high, yet our debt continued to increase. Despite attempts to restore fiscal order, this trend has been ongoing for years.

Likes the new law on budgets

NORFOLK — I suspect some elected officials will disagree with me, but I like the new law passed by state senators that requires a second public hearing in certain situations dealing with budgets.