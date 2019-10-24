All hate is wrong — Lois Keck

CROFTON — In the Thursday, Oct. 3, edition of the Daily News, there was an article, “Kindness Prevails,” referencing Dr. Ferial Pearson and her presentation of her “Secret Kindness Agents.” In it, she impresses concerns about “hate crimes” against Muslims. How about “hate crimes” against Christians? Remember the shooting in the church a while ago? Also, the recent shooting in a synagogue? None of these were right, but the implication that such things are only against Muslims needs to be corrected.

Ms. Peterson expressed that she “didn’t feel safe.” I noticed that Ms. Cox, who had concerns about the presentation and the influence Muslim women would have on the students, said she “also received numerous messages she didn’t respond to and called ‘unsavory’.” And she went on to say, “I wonder if this is a bunch of fluff because I have gotten nothing but messages that I could not repeat to anyone.” So I am wondering — it sounds like she was also threatened because she was questioning the wisdom of having a Muslim woman talk to impressionable children at school.

So, you who have been reading this article, think about the whole picture. Someone apparently threatened Ms. Cox, too. I leave you to decide who; just recognize what the implications are. I have nothing to say about Ms. Pearson’s idea of secret kindness. Kindness is always good. Remember, God was the first one to teach us to be kind: “You be kind to one another” (Ephesians 4:32).

In another disturbing brief news item in the Friday, Oct. 11, edition of the Daily News, page 10, titled “Kidd’s next novel,” it mentions a new novel in which a young woman from the Galilee region meets Jesus when he is 18 and eventually marries him. That is so blasphemous, it makes me sick. And we wonder why people in this country do despicable things. It is a shame this book even had to be mentioned in the Daily News.

LOIS KECK

