Against park proposal — Rich Rethwisch

WAYNE — Blessed to have spent five of the best years of my life teaching and coaching in the great community of Ainsworth. Many friends and acquaintances call the Niobrara River Valley home in more ways than one and it is 45 miles from the gorgeous community of Valentine, where Mr. Wewel thinks “all” land owners have to do is “choose” to cede their land so a national park can be initiated.

The area already IS a national treasure — you can hunt, attend rodeos, golf, fish, rent canoes, have cocktails, or eat at great restaurants, plus see stars — all with minimal government interference or regulations. Good luck with having the landowners that have toiled to earn a living, year after year, and have developed a passion beyond what we know for their love of the land to simply “give” to an institution for a legacy.

I personally believe Mr. Wewel’s article is what has influenced our family to choose unsubscribing from papers such as the Omaha World Herald. We have subscribed to the Norfolk Daily News for over six decades and how this documentary was deemed newsworthy escapes me. My comments are simply on the first one — the others will not be read.

RICH RETHWISCH

Editor’s note: Subsequent articles in the six-part series included opposition to any proposal to make the area a national park.

