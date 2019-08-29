Advocate for life — Mark Fehringer

BLOOMFIELD — This is concerning our abortion laws in the United States and our world. With Roe v. Wade, we have the right to choose what we do with our bodies.
The problem with that and abortion is that the baby is not “our” body. There is a separate heartbeat at eight weeks. And as Christians, we believe there is a soul at the moment of conception.
It is against the law to kill anyone and we have laws to protect victims, except the innocent baby in the womb. Democrats support pro-choice. Republicans claim to be pro-life, but are they? They’ve had many years to try to overturn Roe v. Wade, but have they?
Is killing people with assault weapons any different and what are they doing about that? How about taking care of our children after birth with health care, education and other essential needs?
Ever since God gave Moses the 10 Commandments, He has told us it is wrong to commit murder. So the question is, “Is abortion murder?” Of course it is. It is as simple as that.
Also why does a pregnant woman get in an accident and the baby gets killed, the guilty one gets accused of manslaughter and abortion?
By the way, I am a father of 10 — nine loving children — a Catholic and pro-life Democrat.
MARK FEHRINGER