BLOOMFIELD — This is concerning our abortion laws in the United States and our world. With Roe v. Wade, we have the right to choose what we do with our bodies.

The problem with that and abortion is that the baby is not “our” body. There is a separate heartbeat at eight weeks. And as Christians, we believe there is a soul at the moment of conception.

It is against the law to kill anyone and we have laws to protect victims, except the innocent baby in the womb. Democrats support pro-choice. Republicans claim to be pro-life, but are they? They’ve had many years to try to overturn Roe v. Wade, but have they?

Is killing people with assault weapons any different and what are they doing about that? How about taking care of our children after birth with health care, education and other essential needs?

Ever since God gave Moses the 10 Commandments, He has told us it is wrong to commit murder. So the question is, “Is abortion murder?” Of course it is. It is as simple as that.

Also why does a pregnant woman get in an accident and the baby gets killed, the guilty one gets accused of manslaughter and abortion?

By the way, I am a father of 10 — nine loving children — a Catholic and pro-life Democrat.

MARK FEHRINGER

Tags

In other news

Advocate for life — Mark Fehringer

BLOOMFIELD — This is concerning our abortion laws in the United States and our world. With Roe v. Wade, we have the right to choose what we do with our bodies.

An extraordinary partnership — Rep. Adrian Smith

As the strongest democracy in the Middle East, Israel is a special partner and crucial ally to the United States. Together we collaborate on defense, intelligence, and trade. In fact, President Reagan signed our country’s first trade agreement with Israel in 1985.Strengthening U.S.-Israeli r…

Against park proposal — Rich Rethwisch

WAYNE — Blessed to have spent five of the best years of my life teaching and coaching in the great community of Ainsworth. Many friends and acquaintances call the Niobrara River Valley home in more ways than one and it is 45 miles from the gorgeous community of Valentine, where Mr. Wewel thi…

Think bigger — Jim Vokal

OMAHA — From listening to senators at our property tax town halls in North Platte and Norfolk, more members of the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee have come to the correct conclusion that raising tax rates won’t get Nebraska the real property tax reform it needs.

On the road in August — Sen. Deb Fischer

This year has been tough for Nebraska. March, April, May, and July brought some of the most widespread and destructive damage our state has seen in a long time. Generations’ worth of hard work was destroyed by the catastrophic floods and car-sized ice. On top of that, our farmers and ag prod…

Missed the point — Warren L. Reimer

NORFOLK — I understand that an editorial is an opinion piece. I would just appreciate that your opinion is based on facts, or at least all of the facts. The editorial Aug. 15 misses one big point. Puerto Rico is not awash with federal recovery funds and expenditures.

Dogs were soldiers, too — Susan Huwaldt

NELIGH — In Vietnam, American forces used dogs for everything, from base security to detecting ambushes to hunting down fleeing enemy units. Most were German shepherds, mixes of shepherd types and Labrador retrievers.