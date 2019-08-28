Demonstrations and other forms of public protest are usually a good way to get a point across.
Groups can hold signs, gather on streets, shout slogans and make themselves known to hundreds or thousands of people who drive by on nearby streets. The number who see the protests often grows exponentially if there is media present to help spread the protesters’ cause.
The right to peaceably assemble is guaranteed by the First Amendment. Like the other Constitutional rights, it has been guaranteed for more than 200 years.
More recently, there appears to be situations where protesters go beyond their rights to peaceably assemble. In some situations, protesters have blocked major highways or interstates, attacked people who have disagreed with them or have trespassed on private property for days.
Mainly conservative lawmakers have passed laws that criminalize protests that disrupt the construction and operation of pipelines in at least 18 states since 2017.
Seven states have passed laws that ratchet up the penalties for activists protesting or even planning protests of oil and gas pipelines and other “critical infrastructure.” And The Guardian, reports that at least six more states are considering such laws.
What is there to oppose? The laws only criminalize violence and property damage in service of pipeline safety.
The laws are needed to make people be responsible for their own conduct. In 2017, the Associated Press reported that officials near the Cannonball River camp in North Dakota had to deal with trash and debris left behind by people who left after months of protests.
Local and federal officials estimated there was enough trash and debris in the camp to fill about 2,500 pickup trucks. Garbage ranged from trash to building debris to human waste.
Concerns were that it could pollute the Missouri River and other nearby waterways. Something needed to be done to prevent this scenario and others like it from repeating.
The ACLU and the Center for Constitutional Rights have mounted challenges against such laws in Louisiana and South Dakota.
Vera Eidelman, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union said, “Even if folks haven’t been charged, the fact that these laws are on the books can seriously chill people and make them fearful of getting their voices out.”
We are not so sure. Protests are held everyday in this nation where people are able to gather, get their point across and then return home.
It isn’t a fine line between protesting and getting arrested. Protesting peacefully is fine. Walking out into a highway and stopping traffic and threatening motorists and endangering public safety is not a guaranteed right.
Trespassing on private property for days on end and then leaving that property in ruin is not a guaranteed right; nor should it be.