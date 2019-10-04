Almost 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed.
Read that again — the only one that cannot be cured, prevented or slowed.
And unfortunately, there’s no one-size-fits-all solution.
That’s what makes this weekend’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Skyview Lake in Norfolk so important. While money raised there will be a drop in the bucket in comparison to the record $2.4 billion the government was given to spend on Alzheimer’s research this year, at the very least, the walk lets people know that they’re not fighting this alone and that the search for a cure continues.
For years researchers have been guided by the theory that getting rid of a buildup of a sticky protein called amyloid would ease the mind-robbing disease. Yet drug after drug has failed. The drugs might clear out the gunk, but they’re not stopping Alzheimer’s inevitable worsening.
“Every time there’s a failure, it’s absolutely clear that we learn a lot,” Emory University neurologist Dr. Allan Levey told the government’s Alzheimer’s advisory council.
So scientists are rethinking Alzheimer’s.
With the brain’s immune system, scientists are focusing on the brain’s unique immune cells, called microglia, and “it’s becoming clear they’re much more active and play a much more significant role,” Dr. Richard Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging, told The Associated Press.
Also, infections earlier in life could set the stage for Alzheimer’s decades later. Both the germ that causes gum disease and different strains of herpes viruses have been found in Alzheimer’s-affected brain tissue. In addition to testing those drugs, a handful of drugs also are being explored to tamp down inflammation’s damaging side without quashing its good effects.
“Now we have an opportunity, a real opportunity, to expand and try all these avenues,” said Alzheimer’s Association chief science officer Maria Carrillo.
In Nebraska alone, more than 34,000 people are living with the disease, with 83,000 caregivers. For their sake and ours, we hope that scientists capitalize on this opportunity.