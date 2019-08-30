G-7 summit morphs into G-6-plus one

At last weekend’s meeting of the G-7 group of industrialized nations in France, President Donald Trump performed like a bull who carries his own china shop with him.
Indeed, the G-7 has morphed into the G-6, plus-one, with the six working hard to circumscribe damage done by America’s leader.
In his chosen role as global disrupter-in-chief, Trump sent markets plunging and rising with daily shifts in position on China tariffs, defended Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Crimea, and boycotted a session on global warming. He showed no interest in joining with fellow democratic leaders to tackle huge global problems.
The message from Biarritz was clear: Trump has abdicated the postwar role of U.S. president as leader of the free world. No doubt the U.S. president was mindful that jittery markets would react badly to any public tantrums.
Yet a look at the president’s performance on five points makes clear just how much pottery was still smashed.
1. The trade dispute with China: .200The best way to corral Beijing into changing its mercantilist policies would be for Trump to coordinate with America’s European and Asian allies, who have similar complaints. Instead, Trump pursued his unilateral trade war with Beijing over the weekend with stunning incoherence, publicly shifting position on whether to raise tariffs each day.
This incoherence was accompanied by bizarre commands and outright lies. Trump “ordered” American companies to leave China — an illegal command worthy of a Chinese autocrat.
Rather than displaying a united front towards China, Trump is determined to go solo, threatening the U.S. economy and the world’s.
2. Defending Putin’s annexation of Crimea: .100Trump, of course, is famous for dissing democratic allies — and renowned for refusing to criticize Russia’s Vladimir Putin.
But at the G-7 he reached a new low, insisting Russia be reinvited to rejoin the former G-8, after being kicked out in 2014 for annexing Crimea. Bizarrely, Trump claimed Putin’s ouster was President Barack Obama’s fault. In other words, Putin’s breaking of a clear post-World War II taboo — invading a neighbor — was immaterial.
Nothing could illustrate more clearly Trump’s indifference to democratic values — and to allying with those who share those values, like the G-6.
3. Potential talks between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rohani
The G-6 opposed Trump’s decision to pull out of the nuclear pact with Tehran, and would like to facilitate a return of Washington and Tehran to the bargaining table. So Macron cleverly invited Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to Biarritz in hope of promoting talks between Trump and Rouhani. But Trump’s lack of a coherent Iran strategy makes such a meeting doubtful. Without strong U.S. leadership, Macron and the Europeans can’t do diplomacy alone.
4. Global warming
The presence of an empty chair at the G-7 session on global warming made clear Trump’s unwillingness to confront one of the world’s foremost threats.
More grotesque, Trump openly lied about his absence, claiming he had conflicting meetings scheduled with Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian President Narendra Modi. Refuting that claim, photographs showed Merkel and Modi at the global warming session. Surely Trump knew his lie would be exposed but didn’t care.
5. Holding the next G-7 at Trump’s Doral resort in Miami
The president’s fervent and lengthy promotion pitch for a troubled property reveals once again that he can’t distinguish his office from heading his real estate business.
At Biarritz, the U.S. president made clear, showing not an ounce of shame, that the G-7 has lost its leader; that the U.S. president won’t stand up against authoritarianism, but will pursue policies that destabilize the world and its economy. And the sad truth is this (listen up, onetime GOP advocates of America’s global role): without the U.S. in front, the G-6 democracies will be hard-pressed to cope with the global problems that lie ahead.