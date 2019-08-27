Nebraska has more than 40 schools with Native American mascots, including a handful in this corner of the state.
Members of the Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee are looking into whether Nebraska should require schools to replace Native American mascots. Any proposed ban on Native American mascots would apply to only nontribal public schools. Around here, that means the Braves from Battle Creek’s Braves, Crofton’s Warriors and Neligh-Oakdale Warriors — all schools that have a long history with their nicknames.
Previously known as the Terrors at least until 1935, according to Daily News archives, Battle Creek soon thereafter switched to the Braves. According to school officials in Crofton, the Warrior mascot was chosen over Cougars in the early 1900s by the board of education. Neligh’s use of Warriors dates to at least the 1920s.
Elsewhere in the country, Braves and Warriors have run into resistance.
In Idaho, the Boise school board unanimously approved replacing the Boise High School “Braves” mascot with the Boise “Brave” to allow the school to finish its move away from the Native American imagery one Idaho tribe has described as disrespectful.
In Maine, the use of Native American mascots has been banned, making it the first U.S. state to do so. Nearly a year ahead of that decision, Wells High School kept the Warrior name but decided to remove all Native American imagery.
This is how these decisions should be made — on the local level.
While Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln said she’d support state assistance for schools that change their mascots to help cover the cost of new logos and letterhead, we tend to agree with Sen. Robert Hilkemann, chairman of the State-Tribal Relations Committee.
“If communities want to change their mascots, then that’s fine. Let them do it,” Hilkemann said. “I don’t want us as a state to go in and start ordering schools to change the names.”
And Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the state’s only Native American lawmaker, puts it best, saying none of Nebraska’s school mascots offended him.
“When we go down rabbit holes on these little issues, we miss the opportunity to do things that could really help the Native population,” said Brewer, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. “A lot of the mascots in Nebraska represent a way of honoring the warrior spirit. If you’re a school and you want a good mascot, you want to be the chiefs or the warriors. You don’t want to be the fighting turtles.”