Johnny Carson was not only a Norfolk treasure, but also a national treasure.
And his voice continues to be heard on various mediums across the United States — more than 27 years since his final “Tonight Show” aired.
Until the end of October, tune to channel 105 on SiriusXM to hear top handpicked episodes of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.”
And on television, since 2016, Antenna TV has been airing full-length episodes of “The Tonight Show,” running episodes that aired from 1972 through the end of Carson’s 30-year reign in 1992.
Here in Norfolk, you don’t have to look far to see Carson’s influence — and hear his voice. The Elkhorn Valley Museum’s one-of-a-kind collection of Carson memorabilia attracts visitors from all over — including visiting comedians and others donning headphones to listen to Carson on “The Tonight Show.”
The museum is raising funds to preserve its collection of Carson memorabilia as a one-stop destination for those who want to relive their fond Carson memories and for a new generation of fans — including those who weren’t even alive when Carson’s show initially aired.
But Carson’s comedy is still relevant today. For example, there was this monologue from 1983 that included this Carson quip: “All the Democratic candidates will be out here to do a ‘Coneheads’ sketch.”
SiriusXM’s Carson channel features notable classic moments, including the first “Tonight Show” standup appearances of Jerry Seinfeld (1981), Jay Leno (1977) and Ellen DeGeneres (1986), in addition to the debut of Eddie Murphy (1982).
One particular interview even included a Carson joke about Ye Olde Tavern, perhaps a nod to Ed Prenger’s Ye Olde Tavern in Norfolk.
On television, Antenna’s showcase marked the first time Carson-era “Tonight Show” episodes had aired on a nightly basis since the host signed off in May 1992. Carson stayed out of the spotlight after his retirement until his death at age 79 on Jan. 23, 2005.
So more than 14 years after his death, Carson is still providing laughs — something desperately needed around this polarized country. But we would encourage SiriusXM to make it a permanent stop for laughs, not just a monthlong gig.