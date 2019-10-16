Ever since 2013, when the world’s first lab-grown meat burger was developed, the livestock industry knew it was probably only a matter of time before the costs to produce it would become low enough to make it a threat.
That day has now arrived — at least with efficiently grown plant meat. But while there currently is not any lab-grown animal cell meat on the market, artificial meat is readily available from plants. It’s been available on the coasts for a couple of years and is now spreading everywhere, including to some fast-food restaurants.
As a capitalist society, the free market exists for those who want to try to compete and profit. That’s what’s happening here. In fact, various publications have reported that scientists are predicting that by 2040, about 40 to 60 percent of the meat consumed in the United States will not come from animals — but plants.
With a growing population, it could even be needed to help feed the world.
What we hope happens is that consumers are able to tell before they taste the product what food they are purchasing. While there are some who insist there is hardly any difference between plant-based burgers and the real thing, anyone who grew up eating beef burgers can tell the difference. Plant-based meat is not nearly as flavorful, nor does it have the same texture.
We believe those who want to purchase livestock beef should be able to do so, and not just because it helps the local livestock industry. The reality is that the cost to produce plant-based meat is higher than livestock beef.
We also believe livestock meat should not be mixed in with plant-based meat in order to lower the cost and then sold generically as “beef.” Such products should be labeled as a mixture and labeled accordingly.
As a comparison, although just about all consumers can instantly tell the difference between orange “drink” and orange “juice,” regulations make sure the consumer is alerted at the point of purchase. The same should be true for types of beef.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture released a statement announcing that they will be work together to regulate lab-grown meat as the agencies adapt to this new technology.
The statement indicated that the FDA will oversee the parts of meat production that directly involve culturing the cells. The USDA will oversee the collection of cell samples as well as the final stages of food production and labeling.
This decision ended an ongoing debate from the livestock industry and advocates for cultured meat. But it marks the beginning of a new debate about the details of the joint regulatory framework, with the definition of “meat” at the heart of this debate.
Let’s hope the agencies do the right thing and require labeling so that consumers know what they are getting before they taste it.