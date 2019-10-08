Consider that, as compared to decades ago, many older Nebraskans remain in relatively good health and maintain at least a semi-active lifestyle.
Consider that, eventually, many older Nebraskans will want to shed the responsibilities of home ownership and prefer instead to seek accommodations where various levels of care and services can be provided to them.
All of that, it would seem, would add up to nursing homes and assisted living facilities being the epitome of a growth industry in 2020 and beyond.
So, why is it that more than a few such facilities have closed their doors, leaving residents — and their families — scrambling to find alternative places to live?
The latest came just last month when announcement was made that four nursing homes were to be closed in Columbus, Blue Hill, Milford and Utica.
But Norfolk and Northeast Nebraska haven’t been immune to the closings. Facilities in this corner of the state are among the 27 nursing homes in Nebraska have already have closed since 2015.
And the trend is increasing. About half of the total closures have come just this year.
The closings are primarily because state payments to nursing homes certified for Medicaid recipients are below the cost of providing their care, said Heath Boddy, chief executive officer of the Nebraska Health Care Association. Even with money appropriated this session by the Legislature, those homes are getting about $30 a day per Medicaid resident less than the cost of provided care.
The unfortunate reality is that even as more Nebraskans are — or will be — requiring this kind of care, more than half of current nursing home residents rely on Medicaid for their stay. That means individuals who have minimal other assets to help cover costs.
This is a situation that isn’t going to resolve itself. There’s hope that a new payment methodology being put into place by the state will help alleviate the situation and provide better cash-flow for nursing home facilities. A Nebraska Health and Human Services spokeswoman said the proposal’s new methodology focuses on “payment equity and quality.”
Let’s hope so. If not, this growth industry is going to continue to be beset with more closings — and more anxious situations. It’s not something Nebraska should be proud of.