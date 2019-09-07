Clear direction needed

We’ve previously offered praise for President Donald Trump and his administration for his efforts to support the ethanol industry in the U.S. through the lifting of seasonal sale restrictions on E15 gasoline and other measures.
But then comes the more recent decision by officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to grant exemptions from biofuel-blending quotes to 31 refineries that, in effect, offsets the benefits of the E15 decision.
If there ever was a case of mixed messages to the nation’s farmers, this was it. And the president seems to know it.
Perhaps that’s why there have been lengthy meetings recently involving the president and numerous other high-ranking economic, agriculture, EPA and trade officials to brainstorm about next steps by the Trump administration.
According to the Washington Post, the meeting —and follow-up discussions — included talk on a variety of ideas, including making fuel-policy changes that would make E15 gasoline, which contains 15 percent ethanol, the new nationwide standard in place of the current 10 percent variety.
There also was talk about amending the current law that gives the EPA the ability to grant exemptions to refineries if they are facing a “disproportionate economic hardship.”
Ultimately, the decision made — at least for now — is to boost the amount of biodiesel and renewable fuel the EPA will require refiners to use over the next two years to compensate for any exemptions that have been or might be granted.
That’s what U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue argued for because it wouldn’t require any action by Congress.
Although President Trump agreed with his ag secretary in this instance, it does seem at times that the White House doesn’t fully comprehend how important renewable fuels are to farmers.
Yet the president knows many farmers supported his presidential bid in 2016, and that he needs their support for his re-election effort next year.
A clear policy direction is what’s needed, rather than what is all too often a back-and-forth decision-making process that have farmers alternating between being encouraged and frustrated.