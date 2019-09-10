City of Norfolk logo NDN

The Norfolk Water Division has been flushing water mains for about as long as most residents can remember.

The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains.

The water is bacteria free, however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored during the flushing.

Iron is more common than manganese. They usually are not hazardous to health but restrict the flow of water and reduce water pressure.

The City of Norfolk usually conducts its annual water main flushing program in April and May. Many residents aren’t even aware it occurs because it happens overnight, usually between 8:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. the following day. Flushing is completed region by region in the city, usually taking place on Sunday evenings to Thursday mornings.

If anyone happens to be out during these hours, they might see the water flowing from the fire hydrants in the affected areas. It is a temporary, once-a-year activity.

With the cooperation of local media, the city announces the week before what areas it will be flushing water mains. Along with the general street areas, major businesses are also listed.

The notices also encourage residents in the affected areas not to perform any laundry during the flushing. It can prevent discolored clothing.

In addition, the disconnection of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.

All of this is significant after what has been happening in some Nebraska towns. The State Department of Health and Human Services monitors manganese levels, with some cities and towns recording higher than usual manganese levels.

That has even prompted advisories that residents in some of the communities should drink bottled water or filtered water.

There are no quick and no easy solutions to get rid of the build up of manganese. It can be costly with the addition of special filters. Additionally, the build up of manganese can be so severe that it requires old water mains to be replaced or cleaned. That also is costly.

Here’s a salute to the City of Norfolk’s Water Division. Managing safe levels of manganese in drinking water is important not only for safety, but in preserving the water distribution system.

It is just part of the overall ongoing efforts to keep residents with a safe and plentiful water supply that we sometimes take for granted.

Tags

In other news

Keep memories alive — Twila Reeker

PIERCE — Growing up on the farm, our family lived one mile north and ¾ mile east of Wee Town. I enjoyed the write up and pictures in the Norfolk Daily News, and have so many fond memories.

U.S. has walled off our decency

U.S. has walled off our decency

WASHINGTON — So, we are going to build Trump’s wall. The White House has pressured the U.S. military to divert $3.6 billion away from more than 100 national security projects to start building the fence.

Brexit drama parallels U.S. politics

Brexit drama parallels U.S. politics

Watching Britain’s prime minister wage a vicious war with Parliament over Brexit is like catching a preview of a grim movie coming to a political theater near you.

Hong Kong is worth imitating

Hong Kong is worth imitating

Oh, Hong Kong, wonderful, magnificent Hong Kong. It is standing up for consent of the people, for freedom, justice and personal rights.

Keystone XL will wait — Lincoln Journal Star

After years of debate over the Keystone XL pipeline, both in courtrooms and the public forum, Nebraska’s highest court has given a green light to the route approved by the Public Service Commission.