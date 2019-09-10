The Norfolk Water Division has been flushing water mains for about as long as most residents can remember.
The purpose of the flushing program is to remove the buildup of iron and manganese deposits that have collected in the water mains.
The water is bacteria free, however, it is not recommended to consume the water if it is extremely discolored during the flushing.
Iron is more common than manganese. They usually are not hazardous to health but restrict the flow of water and reduce water pressure.
The City of Norfolk usually conducts its annual water main flushing program in April and May. Many residents aren’t even aware it occurs because it happens overnight, usually between 8:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. the following day. Flushing is completed region by region in the city, usually taking place on Sunday evenings to Thursday mornings.
If anyone happens to be out during these hours, they might see the water flowing from the fire hydrants in the affected areas. It is a temporary, once-a-year activity.
With the cooperation of local media, the city announces the week before what areas it will be flushing water mains. Along with the general street areas, major businesses are also listed.
The notices also encourage residents in the affected areas not to perform any laundry during the flushing. It can prevent discolored clothing.
In addition, the disconnection of ice machines is recommended to prevent any iron and manganese deposits from plugging the ice machines.
All of this is significant after what has been happening in some Nebraska towns. The State Department of Health and Human Services monitors manganese levels, with some cities and towns recording higher than usual manganese levels.
That has even prompted advisories that residents in some of the communities should drink bottled water or filtered water.
There are no quick and no easy solutions to get rid of the build up of manganese. It can be costly with the addition of special filters. Additionally, the build up of manganese can be so severe that it requires old water mains to be replaced or cleaned. That also is costly.
Here’s a salute to the City of Norfolk’s Water Division. Managing safe levels of manganese in drinking water is important not only for safety, but in preserving the water distribution system.
It is just part of the overall ongoing efforts to keep residents with a safe and plentiful water supply that we sometimes take for granted.