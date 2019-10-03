Another Orwellian prediction

They’ll sell it as progress, naturally but what has passed for years as the typical McDonald’s experience has morphed into a robotic person-to-machine encounter that hinders face-to-face communication.
Patrons encounter a kiosk with menu options on screen, touch their choices, insert a payment card, choose a seat, and wait for a human conveyor to deliver their order.
Which will arrive absent the “thank you” and “you’re welcome” (the recipients, likely engrossed in their phones, will be either texting or surfing) exchange that was once a customary component in each child’s early social training. People, more and more valuelessly isolated from one another these days, remain strangers — utterly lacking in the mutual offices of tolerance and compassion.
Ergo, what follows is a reasonable question. To what extent does technology enhance human understanding? Or, does it accomplish the opposite — making islets of ourselves, so to speak, independent and self-sufficient but also addictedly bereft of meaningful relationships? Hence, English poet John Donne’s 17th century “No Man Is An Island” missive is insightfully applicable.
Yes, access to information crosses all boundaries and borders nowadays. The smorgasbord of options at our fingertips can make or break us — depending on our ability to sort out the wheat from the chaff as the consequences of our choices demonstrate accordingly. True, that fickle voice of conscience in our heads has the potential to be a favorable arbiter on our behalf.
But self-discipline can be in short supply — putting folks at the mercy of villains with evil intent — which may have something to do with the fact that suicides are up for aggrieved individuals between the ages of 14 and 34. How is that possible — given unlimited online access documenting available mental health services for troubled souls? (On does the local pub still prevail?)
Regrettably my sense is that we have allowed ourselves to become sidetracked from what’s really consequential; namely a strong foundation in moral and ethical principles.
Witness, for example, the many faceted Virginia brouhaha embroiling the governor (abortion on demand), attorney general (physical assault and rape), and lieutenant governor (blackface style racism).
Of course, the political arena — a veritable hotbed of insider corruption — is not exempt from the vagaries of social media mechanics. Unsubstantiated charges abound — perhaps Facebook or Twitter fed — casting doubt on character and on motive (and gleefully regurgitated adnauseam by media opportunists). The impact on government? Well, look no further than the Mueller witch hunt for cause and effect.
Technology’s future? Veteran 1984 (George Orwell) readers may recall that wherever the main character goes, even at home, the Party watches him through telescreens (today’s smart phone or smart TV maybe?). The Party (alias “Big Brother”) controls everything. The thought police watcheth. Thought crime is the worst of all crimes. Even thinking rebellious thoughts are illegal.
Well, we may not be there yet, but who knows what contemptible infringement on our freedoms awaits? The train is definitely on the track, and it appears full speed ahead!