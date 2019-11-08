Visiting the White House after a sports championship has been a tradition for decades. There are reports it began in 1865 when President Andrew Johnson welcomed the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals amateur baseball clubs.
Still, it didn’t seem like those visits with the president became big news until the 1980s. That’s when such athletes as Larry Bird and Michael Jordan snubbed presidents, both of whom were Republicans, while their teams did the obligatory, made-for-TV photo shoots.
Some might even remember when University of Nebraska football teams visited the White House.
The most recent was when the Huskers and members of Michigan’s 1997 co-national championship team met with President Bill Clinton. NU’s representatives were Aaron Taylor, Grant Wistrom and Jason Peter, who gave Clinton a Nebraska jersey and a team-autographed football.
On Monday, the Washington Nationals — who won the World Series late last month — met with President Donald Trump. But because the president is strongly disliked by his political opponents, there’s often anger directed at any athlete who appears even remotely sympathetic to Mr. Trump.
For those unaware, Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki said he was “just trying to have some fun” by wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat at the championship ceremony.
Based on the anger subsequently expressed in social media posts and some talk shows, you’d think Suzuki wore a hat that sought to ban apple pie and motherhood. In contrast, reliever Sean Doolittle was praised by many media outlets for snubbing Mr. Trump.
All this makes longtime sports fans wish for the days when teams and athletes put the presidential office ahead of politics. There was a time when no one declined a White House invitation because it was considered an honor to receive one.
There also was a time when athletes always stood for the playing of the national anthem, and athletes didn’t feel the need to express their opinions on political matters at the drop of a hat.
It seems like when someone doesn’t visit a Republican president, the athletes are praised by many national media outlets. When an athlete doesn’t visit the White House when a Democrat is in office, the athlete is labeled as unpatriotic and hostility is shown him by the press. The hypocrisy is maddening.
Maybe it’s time to just end the tradition. Or to tell the liberal national media outlets to stick to reporting and not expressing opinions.