This is a sobering look at America today.
In just the past two years, mass shootings have claimed the lives of nearly 200 people, with the latest in early August when nine people were killed at a popular nightlife area in Dayton, Ohio, and 22 people were killed at a shopping center in El Paso, Texas.
But how soon we forget and move on from incidents like these:
— May 31, 2019: A longtime city worker opened fire in a building that houses Virginia Beach government offices. He killed 12 people and wounded several others before he was gunned down by police.
— Feb. 15, 2019: A gunman killed five co-workers at a manufacturing plant in Aurora, Illinois. He wounded one other employee and five of the first police officers to arrive at the suburban Chicago plant before he was killed during a shootout with police.
— Nov. 7, 2018: Twelve people were killed by a Marine combat veteran — who served in Afghanistan — at a country music bar in Thousand Oaks, California.
— Oct. 27, 2018: In the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history, 11 were killed at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, during Shabbat morning services.
— June 28, 2018: The windows of the Capital Gazette offices in Annapolis, Maryland, were shot before a gunman turned the weapon on employees there, killing five at the newspaper.
— May 18, 2018: A 17-year-old began shooting during an art class at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe, Texas, killing eight students and two teachers.
— Feb. 14, 2018: Surpassing Columbine High School as the deadliest shooting at a high school in U.S. history, 17 students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, lost their lives.
— Nov. 5, 2017: A man discharged from the Air Force after a conviction for domestic violence used an AR-style firearm to shoot up a congregation at a small church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing more than two dozen.
— Oct. 1, 2017: A gunman opened fire on an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip from the 32nd floor of a hotel-casino, killing 58 people.
One mass shooting is one too many. So we implore Congress to do something without punishing law-abiding American gun owners who have a right to bear arms under the Second Amendment. At the very least, strengthen background checks to cover all firearm purchases and lengthen wait times under that background check system.