As anyone who has battled alcohol addiction knows, sobriety can be the only way to live a productive life.
September is known as National Recovery Month. Through the Voices of Hope project, people living in sobriety share recovery journeys to inspire others impacted by addiction.
“Through the Voices of Hope project, people are sharing how healing and recovery from addiction is possible,” said Dan McCormick, Valley Hope CEO and president. “Only 10 percent of people who need addiction treatment actually receive it and by shining a light on the potential of recovery, together we can eliminate stigma and help more individuals, families and communities find healing.”
With residential and outpatient addiction treatment services at 16 locations including O’Neill, Valley Hope has helped more than 310,000 individuals overcome addiction and lead successful lives in recovery. The project also celebrates the millions of Americans living in recovery, while aiming to reduce the stigma of addiction, a deadly perception preventing millions of people from seeking treatment.
In 2016, the U.S. Surgeon General issued a report, “Facing Addiction in America: The Surgeon General’s Report on Alcohol, Drugs, and Health.”
The report details the changes that take place in the regions of the brain of someone who is addicted in a section titled, “The Neurobiology of Substance Use, Misuse and Addiction.”
Substance use disorders result from changes in the brain that occur with repeated use of alcohol or drugs, according to the report. These changes take place in brain circuits that are involved in pleasure, learning, stress, decision making and self-control.
Like diabetes, cancer and heart disease, addiction is caused by a combination of behavioral, environmental and biological factors. Genetic risks factors account for about half of the likelihood that an individual will develop addiction, research says.
Addiction involves changes in the functioning of the brain and body. These changes may be brought on by risky substance use or may pre-exist.
The consequences of untreated addiction often include other physical and mental health disorders that require medical attention. If left untreated over time, addiction becomes more severe, disabling and life threatening.
Here’s a salute to the millions of people who have sought help and turned their lives around. May they be inspiration to the others who are addicted.