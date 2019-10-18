Rebecca Schindler and Austin Johnson

Rebecca Schindler and Austin Johnson were married on Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Omaha.

Rebecca is the daughter of Chris and Laurie Waterbury of Elgin and the granddaughter of Dolly and late Gale Schindler of Elgin and Carolyn and Curt Waterbury of Neligh.

Austin is the son of Brad and Terri Johnson of Stanton and the grandson of Connie and LaVern Scott of Randolph and Roger and Marian Johnson of Randolph.

The matron of honor was Bergan Schumacher, friend of the bride, and the best man was Ross Johnson, brother of the groom.

Rebecca grew up in Elgin and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She is currently working at KVC Nebraska as recruitment coordinator where she recruits foster parents throughout the state.

Austin grew up in Stanton and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Cleveland Chiropractic College in Overland Park, Kan. He owns and operates Bruening Chiropractic Clinic in Omaha.

The couple resides in Bennington.

In other news

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie were united in marriage on May 11, 2019, at The Lutheran Church of Master in Omaha with dinner and dance following at the Bel Air Banquet Room.

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning were united in marriage on March 30, 2019, at First Congregational Church in Fremont, with dinner and dance following at the Hooper City Auditorium. Jenna is the daughter of Randy and Bernice Brown of Stanton. Brad is the son of Duane and Lori Panning of Fremont.

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller were united in marriage on March 23, 2019, at Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings. The wedding was officiated by Father Joseph Walsh. Music was provided by Blake Thompson and Melissa Reichert. Tara Miller, sister-in-law of the groom, was the reader.

Elizabeth Aranha and Scott Busteed

Elizabeth Aranha and Scott Busteed

Elizabeth Aranha and Scott Busteed, both of Chicago, Ill., were married Sept. 1, 2018, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Omaha. The 2 p.m. ceremony was performed by the Rev. Toby Letak.

Pamela Muller and Larry Hipp

Pamela Muller and Larry Hipp

Pamela Muller and Larry Hipp were happily united in marriage on Oct. 30, 2018, at 4 p.m. The couples’ attendants were the bride’s daughters, Cami Kuehler and Tana Godel, and son-in-law Terry Kuehler.

Breanna Krutsinger and Ross Sueper

Breanna Krutsinger and Ross Sueper

Breanna Krutsinger and Ross Sueper were happily united in marriage at 2 p.m. on June 23, 2018, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The wedding was officiated by Fr. Jim Novotny and Fr. Andy Syring. Dinner and dancing followed at Divot’s DeVent Center in Norfolk.