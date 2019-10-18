Rebecca Schindler and Austin Johnson were married on Sept. 28, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Omaha.
Rebecca is the daughter of Chris and Laurie Waterbury of Elgin and the granddaughter of Dolly and late Gale Schindler of Elgin and Carolyn and Curt Waterbury of Neligh.
Austin is the son of Brad and Terri Johnson of Stanton and the grandson of Connie and LaVern Scott of Randolph and Roger and Marian Johnson of Randolph.
The matron of honor was Bergan Schumacher, friend of the bride, and the best man was Ross Johnson, brother of the groom.
Rebecca grew up in Elgin and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She is currently working at KVC Nebraska as recruitment coordinator where she recruits foster parents throughout the state.
Austin grew up in Stanton and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Cleveland Chiropractic College in Overland Park, Kan. He owns and operates Bruening Chiropractic Clinic in Omaha.
The couple resides in Bennington.