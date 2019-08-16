Michaela Heimes and Noah Pfeifer

Michaela Heimes and Noah Pfeifer were united in marriage on June 15, 2019, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Dan Andrews. Stephanie Weidner and Eric Dendinger were the vocalists. Kevin Pfeifer, uncle of the groom, and Monica Dunn, friend of the bride, were the lectures.

Parents of the couple are Terry and Sandy Heimes and Neil and Becky Pfeifer, all of Norfolk. Grandparents of the bride are Dan and Dorothy Unger, Jack and Arlene Fischer, Allan Heimes and the late John Uher. Grandparents of the groom are Dorothy Pfeifer and the late Kenneth Pfeifer and Frances Korth and the late Arthur Korth.

Maids of honor were Morgan and Marissa Heimes, sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Halee Bell, sister of the groom, Keshia Jarosz, sister of the groom, Lydia Wemhoff, friend of the bride, and Elizabeth Tyler, friend of the bride. Flower girl was McKinleigh King, cousin of the bride.

Best man was Nathan Hall, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Isaac Pfeifer, brother of the groom, Elijah Pfeifer, brother of the groom, Isaac Heimes, brother of the bride, Hunter Stewart, friend of the groom, and Samuel Gillan, friend of the groom. Ring bearer was Breckon Beller, cousin of the groom.

Dinner and dancing followed at Divots DeVent Center. The couple resides in Norfolk. Michaela is a design engineer at Nucor Detailing Center, and Noah is a field agent for the Knights of Columbus.

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie were united in marriage on May 11, 2019, at The Lutheran Church of Master in Omaha with dinner and dance following at the Bel Air Banquet Room.

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning were united in marriage on March 30, 2019, at First Congregational Church in Fremont, with dinner and dance following at the Hooper City Auditorium. Jenna is the daughter of Randy and Bernice Brown of Stanton. Brad is the son of Duane and Lori Panning of Fremont.

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller were united in marriage on March 23, 2019, at Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings. The wedding was officiated by Father Joseph Walsh. Music was provided by Blake Thompson and Melissa Reichert. Tara Miller, sister-in-law of the groom, was the reader.

Elizabeth Aranha and Scott Busteed

Elizabeth Aranha and Scott Busteed, both of Chicago, Ill., were married Sept. 1, 2018, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Omaha. The 2 p.m. ceremony was performed by the Rev. Toby Letak.

Pamela Muller and Larry Hipp

Pamela Muller and Larry Hipp were happily united in marriage on Oct. 30, 2018, at 4 p.m. The couples’ attendants were the bride’s daughters, Cami Kuehler and Tana Godel, and son-in-law Terry Kuehler.

Breanna Krutsinger and Ross Sueper

Breanna Krutsinger and Ross Sueper were happily united in marriage at 2 p.m. on June 23, 2018, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The wedding was officiated by Fr. Jim Novotny and Fr. Andy Syring. Dinner and dancing followed at Divot’s DeVent Center in Norfolk.

Angelica Blomenberg and Edwin Izumigawa

Angelica Rose Blomenberg and Edwin Hiroshi Izumigawa were united in marriage on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in a garden ceremony at the Hale Koa Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii. The officiant was Pastor Kei Omo.