Michaela Heimes and Noah Pfeifer were united in marriage on June 15, 2019, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.
The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Dan Andrews. Stephanie Weidner and Eric Dendinger were the vocalists. Kevin Pfeifer, uncle of the groom, and Monica Dunn, friend of the bride, were the lectures.
Parents of the couple are Terry and Sandy Heimes and Neil and Becky Pfeifer, all of Norfolk. Grandparents of the bride are Dan and Dorothy Unger, Jack and Arlene Fischer, Allan Heimes and the late John Uher. Grandparents of the groom are Dorothy Pfeifer and the late Kenneth Pfeifer and Frances Korth and the late Arthur Korth.
Maids of honor were Morgan and Marissa Heimes, sisters of the bride. Bridesmaids were Halee Bell, sister of the groom, Keshia Jarosz, sister of the groom, Lydia Wemhoff, friend of the bride, and Elizabeth Tyler, friend of the bride. Flower girl was McKinleigh King, cousin of the bride.
Best man was Nathan Hall, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Isaac Pfeifer, brother of the groom, Elijah Pfeifer, brother of the groom, Isaac Heimes, brother of the bride, Hunter Stewart, friend of the groom, and Samuel Gillan, friend of the groom. Ring bearer was Breckon Beller, cousin of the groom.
Dinner and dancing followed at Divots DeVent Center. The couple resides in Norfolk. Michaela is a design engineer at Nucor Detailing Center, and Noah is a field agent for the Knights of Columbus.