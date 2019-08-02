Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie were united in marriage on May 11, 2019, at The Lutheran Church of Master in Omaha with dinner and dance following at the Bel Air Banquet Room.
Jenny is the daughter of Ron and Adie Nykodym of Madison.
Alex is the son of Jennie Burnham of Hastings.
Tina Rutten, sister of the bride, served as the maid of honor. Christy Walsh, sister of the bride, served as the bridesmaid. Lyle Waterhouse, friend of the groom, served as the best man. Ronnie Nykodym, brother of the bride, served as the groomsman. Josie Rutten, niece of the bride, was the flower girl. Alyxandyr Rutten, nephew of the bride, was the ring bearer. Frank Nykodym, uncle of the bride, and Thomas Walsh, nephew of the bride, served as the ushers. Annie Rumsey, cousin of the bride, served as the bride’s personal attendant. Kelly Fields, friend of the couple, served as the wedding hostess.
The couple resides in Omaha where Alex works at D&B Electric. Jenny is employed by Immanuel Lakeside Village.