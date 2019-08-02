Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie were united in marriage on May 11, 2019, at The Lutheran Church of Master in Omaha with dinner and dance following at the Bel Air Banquet Room.

Jenny is the daughter of Ron and Adie Nykodym of Madison.

Alex is the son of Jennie Burnham of Hastings.

Tina Rutten, sister of the bride, served as the maid of honor. Christy Walsh, sister of the bride, served as the bridesmaid. Lyle Waterhouse, friend of the groom, served as the best man. Ronnie Nykodym, brother of the bride, served as the groomsman. Josie Rutten, niece of the bride, was the flower girl. Alyxandyr Rutten, nephew of the bride, was the ring bearer. Frank Nykodym, uncle of the bride, and Thomas Walsh, nephew of the bride, served as the ushers. Annie Rumsey, cousin of the bride, served as the bride’s personal attendant. Kelly Fields, friend of the couple, served as the wedding hostess.

The couple resides in Omaha where Alex works at D&B Electric. Jenny is employed by Immanuel Lakeside Village.

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning were united in marriage on March 30, 2019, at First Congregational Church in Fremont, with dinner and dance following at the Hooper City Auditorium. Jenna is the daughter of Randy and Bernice Brown of Stanton. Brad is the son of Duane and Lori Panning of Fremont.

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller were united in marriage on March 23, 2019, at Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings. The wedding was officiated by Father Joseph Walsh. Music was provided by Blake Thompson and Melissa Reichert. Tara Miller, sister-in-law of the groom, was the reader.

Elizabeth Aranha and Scott Busteed, both of Chicago, Ill., were married Sept. 1, 2018, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Omaha. The 2 p.m. ceremony was performed by the Rev. Toby Letak.

Pamela Muller and Larry Hipp were happily united in marriage on Oct. 30, 2018, at 4 p.m. The couples’ attendants were the bride’s daughters, Cami Kuehler and Tana Godel, and son-in-law Terry Kuehler.

Breanna Krutsinger and Ross Sueper were happily united in marriage at 2 p.m. on June 23, 2018, at Holy Family Church in Lindsay. The wedding was officiated by Fr. Jim Novotny and Fr. Andy Syring. Dinner and dancing followed at Divot’s DeVent Center in Norfolk.

Angelica Rose Blomenberg and Edwin Hiroshi Izumigawa were united in marriage on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in a garden ceremony at the Hale Koa Hotel in Honolulu, Hawaii. The officiant was Pastor Kei Omo.

Ann Lokke and Kendall Schick were united in marriage May 27, 2018, at Northwestern University Chapel in St. Paul, Minn. The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Keith Grimm.