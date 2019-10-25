Jennifer Crabb and Trevor Stahlecker

Jennifer Crabb and Trevor Stahlecker celebrated their unity of marriage on Aug. 10, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk.

Jennifer is the daughter of Dr. James and Diana Crabb of Tilden. She is also the granddaughter of Marian Crabb of Norfolk.

Trevor is the son of Rex and Tracy Stahlecker of Norfolk. Trevor’s grandmothers include Helen Lueken of Lynch and Delores Stahlecker of Spencer.

Jennifer grew up in Tilden. She then attended Wayne State College and the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in Lincoln where she met Trevor.

Trevor is a Norfolk native. He pursued his passion for the outdoors with a degree in fisheries and wildlife and a minor in criminal justice at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The couple currently reside in Lincoln where Jennifer works as a dental hygienist and Trevor serves as a conservation officer.

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie

Jenny Nykodym and Alex Perrie were united in marriage on May 11, 2019, at The Lutheran Church of Master in Omaha with dinner and dance following at the Bel Air Banquet Room.

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning

Jenna Brown and Bradley Panning were united in marriage on March 30, 2019, at First Congregational Church in Fremont, with dinner and dance following at the Hooper City Auditorium. Jenna is the daughter of Randy and Bernice Brown of Stanton. Brad is the son of Duane and Lori Panning of Fremont.

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller

Shelby Waite and Keith Miller were united in marriage on March 23, 2019, at Saint Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings. The wedding was officiated by Father Joseph Walsh. Music was provided by Blake Thompson and Melissa Reichert. Tara Miller, sister-in-law of the groom, was the reader.

Elizabeth Aranha and Scott Busteed

Elizabeth Aranha and Scott Busteed

Elizabeth Aranha and Scott Busteed, both of Chicago, Ill., were married Sept. 1, 2018, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Omaha. The 2 p.m. ceremony was performed by the Rev. Toby Letak.

Pamela Muller and Larry Hipp

Pamela Muller and Larry Hipp

Pamela Muller and Larry Hipp were happily united in marriage on Oct. 30, 2018, at 4 p.m. The couples’ attendants were the bride’s daughters, Cami Kuehler and Tana Godel, and son-in-law Terry Kuehler.