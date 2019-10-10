Sara Vollbrecht and Grant King

Sara Vollbrecht and Grant King, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Sara is the daughter of Tony and Amy Vollbrecht of Stanton. She is the granddaughter of Butch and Donna Vollbrecht of Stanton, Dave and Debb Peterson of Norfolk and Lynette Peterson of Norfolk. She is a 2016 Stanton High School graduate and attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Sara is now a registered nurse at Faith Regional Health Services.

Grant is the son of Tom and Rhonda King of Norfolk. He is the grandson of Tom and the late Jane King of Newman Grove, Patricia and the late Mel Severson of Kearney and Ron and Dee Krysl of Atkinson. He is also a 2016 Stanton High School graduate and is currently attending Wayne State College majoring in elementary education. Grant will graduate from college in May 2020.

The couple will be married on Oct. 26, 2019, in Norfolk.

Allen and Terri Wuebben of Norfolk and Kevin and Sandra Suelter of Topeka, Kan., are pleased to announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Erin Wuebben and Corey Suelter.

Along with their families, Shelby Marie Lienemann and Justin Lawrence Erichsen are excited to announce their upcoming wedding on Nov. 2, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Hayley Brooks and Ethan Gansebom, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Hayley is the daughter of Troy and Jennifer Brooks of Norfolk. She is a 2013 graduate of Norfolk Senior High and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Rockhurst…

Cody Scheacher and Brooke Pederson, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. Cody is the son of Brian and Julie Scheacher of Madison. He is a 2010 graduate of Madison High School and graduated from Southeast Community College in Lincoln with a d…

Rachel Anna Leise and Nathan Adam Jarvis, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming marriage.

Kayla Alexis Asmus and Jesse Joseph Claytor, along with their families, are excited to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.