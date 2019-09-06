Michael Obermiller and Morgan Praeuner, along with their families, are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Michael is the son of Torri and Dwayne Obermiller of Norfolk. He is a 2013 graduate of Norfolk Catholic High School, and graduated from Wayne State College in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Michael currently works for TSYS in Omaha.
Morgan is the daughter of Deb Praeuner and Kevin and Renea Praeuner of Norfolk. Morgan is a 2013 graduate of Lutheran High Northeast and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in social work. Morgan currently works for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services in Omaha.
The couple will be married Oct. 19, 2019.