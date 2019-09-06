Melissa Coolidge and Casey Thompson, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.
Melissa is the daughter of Terry and Deb Coolidge of Norfolk. She is a 2008 graduate of Norfolk High School and a graduate of Northeast Community College. She is employed at the Homestead Assisted Living of Norfolk.
Casey is the son of Shannon and Colleen Thompson of Norfolk. He is a 2005 graduate of Norfolk High School. He is employed at Nucor Cold Finish.
The couple will be married Sept. 14 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.