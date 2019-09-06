Melissa Coolidge and Casey Thompson

Melissa Coolidge and Casey Thompson, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding.

Melissa is the daughter of Terry and Deb Coolidge of Norfolk. She is a 2008 graduate of Norfolk High School and a graduate of Northeast Community College. She is employed at the Homestead Assisted Living of Norfolk.

Casey is the son of Shannon and Colleen Thompson of Norfolk. He is a 2005 graduate of Norfolk High School. He is employed at Nucor Cold Finish.

The couple will be married Sept. 14 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler

Heidi Stall and Derek Hoefler, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on Aug. 17 in Kearney.

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich

Carly McElhose and Lane Rohrich, along with their families, are pleased to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding. The parents of the couple are Jill McElhose and the late Mike McElhose and Mark and Julie Rohrich, all of Pierce.

Kristie Olmer and Joseph Freudenburg

Kristie Leigh Olmer and Joseph Neal Freudenburg, along with their families, are excited to announce their upcoming wedding on Aug. 3, 2019, in Madison.

Cassie Snodgrass and Clint Sprague

Cassie Snodgrass of Royal and Clint Sprague of Madison are happy to announce their engagement and upcoming wedding on July 20, 2019, at the Madison County Fairgrounds.